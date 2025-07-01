Yussif Owusu Moro signs pro deal with Brighton & Hove Albion

18-year-old defender Yussif Owusu Moro has signed his first professional contract with English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

Born in England to Ghanaian parents, Moro is eligible to represent both England and Ghana at international level.

The highly-rated youngster has progressed through Brighton’s academy and is seen as one of the club’s most promising defensive prospects.

His signing marks a major step in his career, with the club expected to gradually integrate him into the first team setup.

Moro is known for his composure on the ball, tactical awareness, and strong tackling ability.

Both the Ghana Football Association and the English FA will be keeping a close eye on his development as he continues to rise through the ranks.