Zackaria Fuseini: Kotoko move long overdue but i’m ready for the challenge

New Asante Kotoko signing Zackaria Fuseini says his transfer to the club is a dream fulfilled, and he is determined to prove he belongs at the top.

The former Berekum Chelsea captain believes his move to the Porcupine Warriors will give him the platform to push for a place in the Black Stars.

“I’m honoured to be joining Asante Kotoko,” Fuseini told the club’s media. “I believe this is the platform I’ve always hoped for to catapult my career to the next level.”

Fuseini dismissed suggestions that the move came too late, insisting his maturity and experience make him better prepared now.

“Some say this move is a few years late, but I don’t believe that. I’m arriving mature and experienced, and I’m ready to handle the pressure that comes with playing for such a big club,” he added.

His ambition is clear: win titles with Kotoko and earn a national team call-up.