Zakaria Fuseini: Berekum Chelsea skipper ready to seize opportunity for overseas move

Published on: 03 July 2024
Berekum Chelsea captain Zakaria Fuseini has expressed his readiness to embrace any opportunity to move abroad, emphasising his ambition to advance his football career.

The 26-year-old defender has been a key figure for Berekum Chelsea since beginning his professional journey with the club.

Fuseini, who spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Spanish lower-tier club San Fernando CD, returned to Berekum Chelsea following the expiration of his loan deal. Despite his return, Fuseini remains determined to secure another move abroad.

Speaking to Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Fuseini reiterated his desire to achieve greater heights in his career.

"Everyone wants to attain greater heights in their career, so when I can move abroad, I will grab it just as any other player in the local scene. Moving abroad is one of the things I am seeking."

He added, "This is our job and it's about seasons, so when there is a good offer for me and I’m given the chance to leave by my club, I will do so. And if the offer is not good for me and the club and I’m told to stay, I will accept it because I am still under contract."

Fuseini's contributions were pivotal for Berekum Chelsea in the recently concluded Ghana Premier League campaign, where the club finished third.

The highly-rated defender made 31 appearances and was rock-solid at the back for the Bibires, showcasing his talent and consistency throughout the season.

