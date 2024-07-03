Zakaria Fuseini: Berekum Chelsea skipper ready to seize opportunity for overseas move

Berekum Chelsea captain Zakaria Fuseini has expressed his readiness to embrace any opportunity to move abroad, emphasising his ambition to advance his football career.

The 26-year-old defender has been a key figure for Berekum Chelsea since beginning his professional journey with the club.

Fuseini, who spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Spanish lower-tier club San Fernando CD, returned to Berekum Chelsea following the expiration of his loan deal. Despite his return, Fuseini remains determined to secure another move abroad.

Speaking to Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Fuseini reiterated his desire to achieve greater heights in his career.

"Everyone wants to attain greater heights in their career, so when I can move abroad, I will grab it just as any other player in the local scene. Moving abroad is one of the things I am seeking."

He added, "This is our job and it's about seasons, so when there is a good offer for me and I’m given the chance to leave by my club, I will do so. And if the offer is not good for me and the club and I’m told to stay, I will accept it because I am still under contract."

Fuseini's contributions were pivotal for Berekum Chelsea in the recently concluded Ghana Premier League campaign, where the club finished third.

The highly-rated defender made 31 appearances and was rock-solid at the back for the Bibires, showcasing his talent and consistency throughout the season.