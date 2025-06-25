Zakaria Fuseini bids emotional farewell to Berekum Chelsea ahead of Asante Kotoko switch

Captain Zakaria Fuseini has penned an emotional farewell to Berekum Chelsea ahead of his imminent move to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

The 27-year-old centre-back, one of the most experienced defenders in the Ghana Premier League is set to join the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal heading into the new campaign.

Having featured consistently in the domestic scene since making his top-flight debut in 2014, the rock-solid defender is set for a significant move to Kotoko.

Fuseini has, however, taken to social media to bid farewell to Berekum Chelsea for the instrumental role played in his development.

“Every story that has a beginning definitely has an end! Here comes the end of our story on the field but our story off the field goes on till eternity”

“Having arrived here as a young boy, you took me as one of your very own and natured me into the man I am today, from that young boy to becoming the captain of this great club is something I will forever cherish and be grateful for”

“Today I deem it with a great honor and with a heart filled with much gratitude to say thank you to each one of you for the important roles played in my footballing career, from the President, chairman and board members of this club to the amazing coaches I've worked with over the years and to the able teammates I've had all these years from being a teammate in the dressing room to your leader (captain) in the dressing room”

“I say thank you so much and to the amazing people of Berekum and all the amazing supporters of our dear club Berekum Chelsea Fc words won't be enough to express my appreciations. Thank you and may Allah bless us all. This is not a goodbye but a crossing over into a new adventure in my footballing career” he concluded.

Asante Kotoko is expecetd to announce the acquisition of the experienced defender in the coming days.