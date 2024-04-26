Zamalek are like Real Madrid - Dreams FC warned ahead of semifinal clash in Kumasi

Dreams FC have received a stark warning from Aduana FC coach, Yaw Acheampong, ahead of their crucial CAF Confederation Cup semi-final clash against Zamalek.

As the Still Believe Boys gear up for the return leg in Kumasi following a drawn first leg in Egypt, Acheampong has likened the challenge posed by Zamalek to facing off against football giants Real Madrid.

In an interview with Connect 97.1 FM, Acheampong emphasised the necessity for caution, highlighting Zamalek's formidable reputation as continental heavyweights capable of seizing control of any match. He urged Dreams FC to approach the encounter with utmost care, acknowledging the significant threat posed by their Egyptian counterparts.

“They have to be very careful because Zamalek is a big club, if you are playing against a club like Real Madrid, you have to be very careful, devoid of their form, they are very dangerous in certain games,” he warned.

“They don’t need to take chances, we have to go all out, let’s all go out there and support them, the only thing we need is to qualify to the next round, my plead is for everyone to support them,” he said in an interview with Connect 97.1 FM.

"They have done well to reach this stage, but we still need a win against Zamalek to reach the final," he remarked, underlining the team's ultimate objective.

Acheampong's cautionary words come amidst heightened anticipation for the showdown in Kumasi, where Dreams FC aims to etch their name in history by securing a spot in the finals of the competition.

