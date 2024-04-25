Zamalek arrive in Kumasi for crucial CAF Confederation Cup semifinal clash against Dreams FC

Egyptian side Zamalek have landed in Kumasi ahead of their highly anticipated CAF Confederation Cup semifinal second leg against Dreams FC.

The two teams are set to battle it out at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, vying for a coveted spot in the final.

Zamalek's arrival in Kumasi on Thursday, April 25, 2024, sets the stage for a thrilling encounter as both teams gear up for the decisive match.

In the first leg held at the Cairo International Sports Stadium, Dreams FC held Zamalek to a goalless draw, showcasing their resilience against the 2019 champions.

With the crucial return leg approaching on Sunday, Dreams FC, the Ghana FA Cup holders, are banking on home advantage to secure a historic victory. A win in Kumasi would propel them to the finals, marking a significant milestone in their debut season in the competition.

Having defied the odds to reach the semifinals, Dreams FC aim to emulate the achievements of Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, who reached the same stage in 2004.