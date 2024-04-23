Zamalek can be beaten - Samuel Inkoom confident Dreams FC will reach Confederations Cup final

Former Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom has expressed confidence in Dreams FC's ability to overcome Zamalek and secure a spot in the final of the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

Following a commendable goalless draw against the 2019 champions in the first leg of the semifinals at the Cairo International Stadium, Dreams FC are gearing up for a crucial showdown against the Egyptian giants.

Speaking to Maakye Sports on the prospects of the Ghana FA Cup champions, the former Black Stars called on Ghanaian football enthusiasts to throw their support behind Dreams FC as they embark on their historic journey in the CAF inter-club competition.

"This is the time Ghanaians have to support Dreams FC," Inkoom emphasised, highlighting the importance of national solidarity for the Ghanaian representatives.

Encouraging Dreams FC ahead of their clash with Zamalek, Inkoom emphasized the possibility of defeating the experienced Egyptian side. "Zamalek can be beaten. They can lose but all will depend on the mindset they take to the game," he advised.

With Dreams FC set to host Zamalek in the second leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, April 28, Inkoom's words of confidence are expected to resonate with the team and their supporters alike as they aim for a historic victory and a place in the Confederation Cup final.