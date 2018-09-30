Zamalek chairman Mortada Mansour banned from football for one year by Caf

Mortada Mansour, chairman of Egyptian giants Zamalek, has been banned from all football-related activity for a year by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) following comments he made about leading Caf officials.

African football's governing body issued the punishment after Mansour was seen in a video allegedly insulting Caf president Ahmad and general secretary Amr Fahmy.

66-year-old Mansour has also been issued with a fine of US$40,000.

The Zamalek chairman reacted to the news by telling local reporters, "I don't care with this decision, and I will reply on the time. Anyway, I don't attend Caf matches."

Zamalek's Egyptian rivals Al Ahly have also been punished by Caf following the "unsportsmanlike and offensive" behaviour of their fans during the African Champions League match against Horoya last weekend.

Ahly supporters were heard insulting Turki Al-Sheikh, the head of the General Sports Authority in Saudi Arabia, who is also chairman of Egyptian club Pyramids FC.

Ahly have been told they will have to play two matches behind closed doors - a suspended punishment for the remainder of the 2018 season.

They have also been fined US$20,000.