Zamalek clinches second CAF Confederation Cup title with victory over RS Berkane

Zamalek SC clinched their second CAF Confederation Cup title by triumphing over Moroccan opponent RS Berkane with a close 1-0 win in the final's second leg at Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.

In the 23rd minute, midfielder Ahmed Hamdi secured the crucial goal with a perfectly placed shot, leading the team to victory.

Despite losing the first leg 2-1 in Morocco, the White Knights were able to claim the title through the away goals rule with a final aggregate score of 2-2.

This win marks Zamalek's second Confederation Cup victory, the first one also against Berkane in 2019.

The match was off to an intense start with Zamalek creating multiple chances early on, but Nabil Emad and Ibrahima Ndiaye failed to convert them.

However, the team maintained control, and Hamdi's goal gave them a solid lead. Berkane struggled to respond, and Zamalek's strong defence kept them at bay.

Unfortunately, Hamdi had to be substituted in the first half due to a knee injury, and his replacement Youssef Obama missed a key opportunity to extend the lead before halftime.

In the second half, Zamalek continued to dominate, with Seifeddine Jaziri coming close to scoring with a header.

Despite Berkane controlling the midfield, they were unable to create any real danger thanks to Zamalek's strong, defensive efforts.

Despite late attempts, Zamalek's defence and goalkeeper easily handled any threats.

In the final moments of the game, Berkane defender Hamza El Moussaoui was sent off with a red card for a harsh tackle on Ahmed Sayed Zizo.