Zamalek are planning a player exchange deal to sign Ghana striker John Antwi from Misr El Makasa.

Antwi will cost the White Castles US$ 10 million and Mahmoud Abdul Razzaq Shikabala, Mohammed Ibrahim and Ahmed Medbouli.

The 26-year-old has been a subject of intense interest from clubs in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates following his explosive form last season.

Egyptian giants Zamalek, as well as several unnamed clubs in the gulf, have expressed interest in his services.