Zambia beat Botswana to win Cosafa Cup

Zambia won the 2019 Cosafa Cup on Saturday as Tapson Kaseba scored the only goal of the game in a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Botswana in the final of the annual southern African championship.

It was the fifth time that Zambia had been crowned regional champions but their first success since 2013.

It took until the 78th minute to decide the outcome at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday as Botswana lost in a final for a second time.

Zambia failed to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.