Zambia coach Avram Grant undecided on final AFCON squad selection

Zambia's national football team coach, Avram Grant has expressed uncertainty regarding the final squad selection for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Grant, a seasoned coach and former manager of the Ghana national team, is expected to name the squad before Wednesday as the 2012 champions prepare for the prestigious tournament.

In a recent meeting with the press, Grant candidly admitted that the composition of the final squad of 27 players remains undecided. The provisional process has brought together a group of players who have been undergoing intense training in Lusaka.

The former Chelsea coach emphasized the importance of the upcoming international friendlies in Saudi Arabia for testing tactics and preparing the team for the challenges they will face.

"I'm not sure we'll take 27 players; we'll take up to 27, but I haven't made a decision yet. There's not a big difference between the players we have that play and those that don't play except in a few positions. The games we will have will consist of testing tactics and a few elements. These games are very important to us," Grant stated.

The Chipolopolos will embark on a rigorous schedule, including two international friendlies in Saudi Arabia against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and another yet-to-be-named opponent. Grant highlighted the significance of good facilities and weather for the team's training regimen.

The AFCON tournament is scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast, and Zambia aim to be at a high level of performance and preparation for the competition.