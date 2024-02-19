Zambia coach Mwape reveals Copper Queens will be ultra-defensive against Black Queens

Zambia coach Bruce Mwape says his team will play a compact game against Ghana on Friday, 23 February in their 2024 Olympic Games penultimate qualifying round first leg in Accra.

The Copper Queens have an experienced squad having played at the Olympics and FIFA Women’s World Cup last the four years.

Mwape expects his side to get a favourable result in Accra ahead of the return leg on 28 February at at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

''We will play cautiously because it won’t be an easy game. They will have the home support but that won’t discourage our players. We have gathered experience of late and it will help us,'' he said.

''The team we have called, majority have played in the Olympics and World Cup which will help us as we look to get the better of Ghana.''

He added: ''We have 30 players in camp, we started the camp on Tuesday and started training on Wednesday. No injuries so far it has gone well.

''Black Queens, we played them here at Nkoloma some four years ago, they gave us a tough time though we managed to win through a Kundananji (Rachel) hat-trick.

''It won’t be easy because we have been playing in these big competitions and they have all seen. They are preparing for us, I am sure , because they know we are not pushovers.''

The winner of the two-legged tie will face either Tunisia or Morocco in the final qualifying round.