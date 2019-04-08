Zambia giants Zesco United make official inquiry for Kotoko striker Sogne Yacouba

Zambian giants Zesco United have officially written to Asante Kotoko inquiring for the availability of forward Sogne Yacouba.

Zesco United have expressed interest in signing the Burkinabe attacker following his exploits in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The club have asked the Porcupine Warriors to name a price for the striker, as they are eager to boost their squad for the Zambian Premier League.

According to information reaching GHANASoccernet.com, management of Asante Kotoko will meet on Monday morning to decide on the future of the 26-year old.

The want-away striker has not featured for the club in the on-going GFA Special Competition with reports of uncertainty over his stay at the club coming to an end.

Management of the club have revealed in the past that if a good offer comes, they will let the striker leave.

Sogne Yacouba has also been on the radar of Egyptian giants Al Ahly, with Sudanese duo Al Hilal and Al Merreik also reported to be interested in the forward.

There has been reports of clubs in Czech and Portugal also showing interest in the former Stade Malien striker.