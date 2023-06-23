Zambia implements Video Assistant Referee technology

Zambia has become the third African country to introduce Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in football, following the Football Association of Zambia's (FAZ) decision to employ it during the ABSA Cup final between MUZA and Forest Rangers. The match took place at the Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka, marking the first public trial of VAR in Zambia.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga expressed the association's commitment to testing the effectiveness of VAR after conducting numerous behind-the-scenes trials. The ABSA Cup final provided the ideal platform for showcasing the technology and assessing its potential impact on minimizing refereeing errors and complaints.

"We have been working in the background to see how we can try out the VAR," Kamanga stated before the game. "An announcement was made sometime back about VAR. In the last one month, we have been working very closely with FIFA and CAF to try and see if we can showcase VAR at the ABSA Cup final."

While it is still early days, Kamanga acknowledged the importance of VAR in enhancing match officiating and reducing errors. The implementation of this technology aims to address concerns raised by football stakeholders in Zambia, who have expressed their support for the move and believe it will significantly improve the quality of refereeing in the country.

Zambia now joins Morocco and Egypt as African nations that have successfully introduced VAR in their respective leagues. The North African countries adopted the technology two years ago, paving the way for its implementation on the continent. However, several African nations have been hesitant to embrace VAR due to its high cost and the lack of proper infrastructural support.

The inclusion of VAR in Zambian football marks a significant step forward, demonstrating the country's commitment to embracing modern technological advancements within the sport. As the trial progresses, stakeholders will closely observe the impact of VAR on match officiating and its potential to enhance fairness and accuracy in Zambian football.