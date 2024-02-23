Zambia is a big opponent, but we want to win – Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle has recognised the challenge that lies ahead in their Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia.

Hauptle acknowledged that Zambia is a strong opponent, citing their experience in the World Cup and their impressive record of playing 21 games last year.

"Zambia is a big opponent. They have been in the World Cup. They played 21 games last year. They have good individual players so I think it’s a must-win and we want to win," Hauptle said.

Despite the tough opposition, Hauptle expressed confidence in her team's ability to secure a victory.

She highlighted the Black Queens' impressive streak of winning 10 out of their last 11 games and emphasised the importance of maintaining their focus on the task at hand.

"We have been working very well this week and we are focused on ourselves. It gives us pride that we have won 10 games out of eleven but football the only thing that counts is the next game. You cannot look at the past and we want to pass this qualifying round," Hauptle added.

The first leg of the qualifier takes place on Friday in Accra, followed by the second leg in Lusaka five days later.

The winner of the tie will advance to the final qualifying round, where they will face either Morocco or Tunisia for a spot in the Olympic Games.

The Black Queens are determined to make history by becoming the first Ghanaian football team to qualify for the Olympic Games since 2004.

With their solid performance in recent games and their determination to succeed, they are certainly in a strong position to achieve their goal.