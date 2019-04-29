Zambia marks 26th Gabon disaster anniversary

Zambia on Sunday marked the 26th anniversary of the 1993 Gabon disaster that claimed the National Soccer Team.

Several people flocked to the Heroes Ace located outside the Independence Stadium in Lusaka to pay homage to the heroes.

The squad was on its way to Senegal for a 1994 FIFA World Cup qualifier when the plane plunged into the Atlantic Ocean near Libreville.

“26 years ago I lost my teammates, brothers and family,” soccer icon Kalusha Bwalya twitted.

Most of the victims were Kalusha’s peers.

“Their memory will never die in my heart. You continue to inspire many Zambian & African football generations,” Kalusha added.

18 players, technical staff, a FAZ chairman, crew members and a journalist were killed.

Credit: Lusakatimes.com