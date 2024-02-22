Zambia mourns loss of footballer Norin Betani ahead of Ghana match

Zambia's squad observed a minute of silence before their Wednesday training session to honour their teammate Norin Betani, who tragically passed away overnight.

Betani, a striker for Indeni Roses, had been selected for the 30-woman provisional squad for the Olympic qualifier against Ghana.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) released a statement announcing Betani's passing, attributing it to suspected malaria.

According to FAZ, the 24-year-old passed away at the University Teaching Hospital on Wednesday morning.

She had reported feeling unwell upon arriving at camp and was taken to the hospital on Monday for evaluation.

"We urge everyone in the football family to mourn the deceased with dignity and respect the full privacy that medical situations sometimes demand," expressed FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga.

Racheal Nachula, striker for the Copper Queens, extended her condolences, stating, "I want to say my condolences to the family, her relatives, and to the nation at large. We are mourning with them."

Zambia are scheduled to play against Ghana in the first leg of their Olympic Games qualifier third-round tie.

The victors of this round will advance to face either Tunisia or Morocco in April for a chance to qualify for Paris 2024.