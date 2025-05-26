Zambia names squad to face Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan in crucial June friendlies

Zambia has announced its squad for the June international friendlies, which include a key clash against Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan.

The Sudanese team is preparing for crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September, where they face tough opponents Senegal and Togo.

Currently, Sudan sits third in Group B with 12 points, just one point behind group leaders DR Congo, making these friendlies important for fine-tuning ahead of their qualification campaign.

Leicester City striker Patson Daka returns to the Chipolopolo squad after an absence caused by injury last year.

His inclusion brings much-needed firepower and experience to Zambia’s attack as head coach Avram Grant looks to strengthen his side ahead of upcoming competitive fixtures.

Grant has named a 25-player roster for the friendlies, although some notable players remain absent.

Fashion Sakala, who plays in Saudi Arabia, continues to be sidelined following a disagreement with the coach.

Additionally, Italy-based midfielder Lameck Banda and defender Franck Musonda of Scotland’s Ayr United were omitted from the squad.

These warm-up matches will help Zambia prepare for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers while also keeping an eye on the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

The Football Association of Zambia has yet to confirm exact dates and venues, but the friendlies are set to take place during the FIFA international window in early to mid-June 2025.