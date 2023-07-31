Zambia secure historic Women's World Cup win against Costa Rica

Zambia celebrated their first-ever Women's World Cup victory with a thrilling 3-1 win over Costa Rica in their final Group C match.

Lushomo Mweemba opened the scoring just three minutes into the game, followed by a penalty goal from Barbra Banda in the first half.

Costa Rica's Melissa Herrera pulled one back shortly after the break, keeping their hopes alive. However, Zambia's Racheal Kundananji sealed the victory with a goal in injury time.

Both teams had already been eliminated from the tournament after two matches, but Zambia made the most of their final game, ending their campaign on a high note.

The Zambians started the match with a bang as Mweemba volleyed in a corner to score their first-ever World Cup goal. Banda then converted the 1000th goal in Women's World Cup history from the penalty spot.

Costa Rica fought back and hit the crossbar before halftime, and Herrera's header brought them back into the game. However, VAR overturned a penalty decision due to an offside, denying them an opportunity to equalize.

As the match drew to a close, Kundananji's well-timed finish secured Zambia's historic victory, securing third place in Group C ahead of Costa Rica.

While both teams may have been eliminated from the tournament, Zambia's remarkable win provided a memorable moment and a positive end to their Women's World Cup journey.