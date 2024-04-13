Zambian legend Ranford Kalaba battling for life after nasty accident

Former Zambia international Rainford Kalaba is currently in a critical condition battling for his life following a fatal accident on Saturday morning along the Kafue-Lusaka road.

Reports indicate that Kalaba sustained severe fractures and concussion in the ghastly accident and was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital ICU.

A pivotal figure in Zambian football history, Kalaba played a crucial role in Zambia's triumph at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, a crowning achievement in his illustrious career. He further etched his name in footballing lore by helping TP Mazembe clinch the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup titles in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

With 105 appearances for the Zambia national team since his debut in 2005, Kalaba leaves behind a legacy marked by his dedication, skill, and unwavering commitment to the sport. His accolades include the prestigious Golden Boot Award at the 2016 CAF Confederations Cup, a testament to his prowess on the field.

The news of Kalaba's passing has sent shockwaves across the African football fraternity, with tributes pouring in on social media as the continent mourns the loss of one of its footballing icons.