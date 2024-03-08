Zambia’s Barbra Banda joins Orlando Pride in second-highest transfer fee in women's football history

Orlando Pride has made a significant investment in their squad by signing Zambia forward Barbra Banda for a record-breaking $740,000 (£581,000) from Chinese club Shanghai Shengli.

This transfer fee is the second-highest in women's football history, following Bay FC's purchase of Zambia team-mate Racheal Kundananji for a world-record $860,000 (£685,000) last month.

Banda, 23, joins the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club on a four-year deal and will become one of the highest-paid players in the league.

As part of the agreement, Orlando Pride has also negotiated a sell-on clause for any future transfer of Banda, who scored 41 goals in 52 appearances for Shanghai Shengli.

The forward is known for her exceptional skills, scoring consecutive hat-tricks against the Netherlands and China at the 2021 Olympic Games.

Banda expressed her excitement to join Orlando Pride, stating that she is eager to meet her new teammates and start working together to achieve success.

Mark Wilf, owner and chairman of Orlando Pride, shared his enthusiasm for the team's new acquisition

With Banda's addition, Orlando Pride is poised to become a formidable force in the NWSL.

The team's fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming season, which promises to be filled with excitement and competition.