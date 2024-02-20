Zambia's Copper Queens  to arrive in Ghana on Tuesday for Olympic Games qualifier against Black Queens

The Copper Queens of Zambia are scheduled to land in Ghana on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, in preparation for a vital Olympic Games qualifier against the Black Queens.

The highly anticipated clash will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium this Friday, with the return fixture set to be held in Ndola.

The Black Queens, buoyed by their recent qualification success for the Women’s Africa Cup, are optimistic about their chances of making history by securing a spot in the Olympic Gamesâ€”a feat they have never accomplished before.

If successful against Zambia, the Black Queens will face a final hurdle in their quest to reach Paris.

Under the guidance of coach Nora Hauptle, the team is counting on their recent stellar form to outclass the Zambian opponents. The Black Queens have won an impressive 10 out of their last 11 games and are eager to continue their remarkable streak.

Zambia, on the other hand, aim to secure a positive outcome in Accra before the return leg in Lusaka on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Having already qualified for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup, the Copper Queens are determined to challenge the Black Queens for Olympic Games qualification.

The Black Queens commenced preparations in the last few days focusing on intensive preparations for the crucial encounter.

With the determination to create history and build on their recent success, the Black Queens are gearing up for a challenging yet exciting clash against Zambia in the pursuit of Olympic Games qualification.