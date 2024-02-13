Zambia's Rachel Kundananji becomes most expensive women's footballer in history

Zambia's Rachel Kundananji has made history by becoming the most expensive women's football player ever, signing with Bay FC from Madrid CFF for a whopping $860,000.

The 23-year-old forward, who scored 33 goals in 43 Liga F games for Madrid, has agreed to a four-year contract with the American club, with the option of a further year. Bay FC will make their National Women's Soccer League debut this year.

Kundananji's transfer fee breaks the previous record held by England midfielder Keira Walsh, who transferred from Manchester City to Barcelona for £400,000 in 2022.

The deal also exceeds the reported £384,000 that Chelsea paid for Colombian striker Mayra Ramirez from Levante, with add-ons potentially bringing the total to £426,600.

Speaking to BBC Sport Africa, Kundananji expressed her excitement about the move, saying, "People in Zambia will be surprised but they will be so happy. I want to give the [Bay FC] fans what they want - to enjoy the games, to enjoy seeing me playing and scoring."

Bay FC will pay an initial $785,000 for Kundananji, with a further $75,000 in add-ons.

The club has already signed Nigeria striker Asisat Oshoala and former Arsenal defender Jen Beattie, making them a force to be reckoned with in the women's football scene.

Kundananji began her career with Zambian side Indeni Roses before moving to BIIK Kazygurt in Kazakhstan in 2019.

She then joined Spanish top-flight side Eibar and later Madrid CFF, where she scored 25 goals in 29 league games and helped the team achieve a fifth-place finish, their best ever. She has also represented Zambia internationally, scoring 10 goals in 18 games.

The recent surge in big-money moves in the women's game is reflected in Fifa's report of a 165.5% increase in transfer fees in January, despite a mere 0.3% rise in the number of international transfers.

The transfer window has seen several high-profile signings, including Oshoala and Beattie's moves to Bay FC.

With her impressive track record and promising future, Kundananji's historic transfer is sure to inspire young girls and women around the world to pursue their dreams in football.