Zenit St Petersburg fans have protested the signing of black player Malcom

Fans of Russian side Zenit St Petersberg have protested at the signing of Barcelona midfielder Malcom because he is black.

The Brazilian joined in a reported £36m deal from the Spanish giants earlier this week.

But at the match with Krasnodar a banner held up by disgruntled fans had a sarcastic message to chiefs at the Russian club.

It said: “Thank you leadership for loyalty to traditions.”

Zenit's black Brazilian player Douglas Costa was also playing in the match.

Previously, the Landskrona fan association has urged club chiefs not to acquire black players.

A lengthy manifesto posted online by the club's fans has a section titled 'Zenit and black players'.

It reads: "We are not racist and for us the absence of black players is just an important tradition, emphasising the identity of the club and nothing more.

"We, as the northernmost club of the major European cities, have never been mentally connected with Africa, however, as with South America or Australia or Oceania.

"We have absolutely nothing against the inhabitants of these and any other continents, but at the same time we want players who are close in spirit to speak for Zenit.

"Now, Zenit black football players are being forced almost by force, and this causes only a backlash.

"Let us be what we are.

"In addition, we can not ignore the specifics of the Russian championship. Our country is dominated by tough, strong soccer in the fields, many of which leave much to be desired.

"In addition, most of the championship takes place in fairly severe weather. Under these conditions it is quite difficult for technical players from warm countries to fully discover their football talent."

It is not the first time there have been accusations of racism from clubs from behind the old Iron Curtain.

Russia was fined £22,000 for racist chants in their friendly with France in May, 2018, just before the World Cup was held in the country.

In 2012, Zenit fans launched a campaign to stop their club buying black and gay players.