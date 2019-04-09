Zesco United interested in Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi

Zambian giants Zesco United have expressed interest in signing Asante Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi, the club has confirmed.

Zesco United, who wrote officially to the Porcupine Warriors inquired about the availability of the winger after showing their desire to sign Sogne Yacouba.

The Zegalacticos invaded the camp of the Reds after losing to Kotoko in the CAF Confederations Cup in Kumasi, with both players impressing.

Management of Asante Kotoko have responded to Zesco's request but are awaiting the official offer to be proposed by the Zambians.

"We have agreed to open negotiations with Zesco United for players, Sogne Yacouba and Emmanuel Gyamfi," the club posted on Twitter.

Emmanuel Gyamfi joined the Kumasi based club from Wa All Stars and has been a fan favourite with his explosive displays for the club.