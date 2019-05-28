Zesco United striker Rahim Osumanu's father is dead

Zambia-based striker Rahim Osumanu has lost his father, his club Zesco United have confirmed.

Details remain sketchy but the burly striker he is scheduled to leave the Southern African country on Thursday.

A statement on the club's Twitter handle: ''The entire ZUFC family is with Rahim Osumanu who has lost his father in Ghana and is scheduled to travel on Thursday.''

Osumanu played for the Ndola-based side in the CAF Confederation Cup and featured against Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

He joined Zesco United in November last year by signing a two-year contract after being released by another Zambian top-flight side Buildcon.

Osmanu previously played for Mufulira Wanderers.