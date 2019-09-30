Zidane asks Real Madrid to scout Chelsea star Hudson-Odoi

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly asked the club to keep an eye on Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The teenager, who impressed for the Blues last year, made his return from injury earlier this week, starting against Grimsby in the League Cup, as he helped the west London side secure their place in the fourth round with a 7-1 win.

This comes after the 18-year-old made a stellar start to life in the club’s first team last year, bagging six goals and seven assists in all competitions, as helped the Blues win the Europa League and finish inside the top four.

And following this, it seems like Hudson-Odoi has caught the eye of Zidane, as Don Balon state that the Frenchman has asked Los Blancos to keen an eye on the winger’s development.

The report also notes that the club’s president, Florentino Perez, already has him on the club’s list of potential future transfers, something that suggests the Spanish giants could make a move for him in the future.

If his performances with Chelsea so far are anything to go off, Hudson-Odoi definitely has the potential to be one of the best wingers in the world in the future, this it makes for Zidane to want Realm to keep an eye on his development.

It’ll be interesting to see if anything comes of Real’s monitoring of Hudson-Odoi, and whether the Spanish giants end up making a move for the England international at some point in the near future.