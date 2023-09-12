Zimbabwe forward Kuda Mahachi set for Medeama debut against Horoya in CAF Champions League

Zimbabwean forward Kuda Mahachi is set to make his debut for Medeama FC in their upcoming CAF Champions League clash against Horoya AC at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The 29-year-old joined the Ghanaian champions in August, signing a one-year renewable contract on a free transfer following his departure from South African club SuperSport United.

His debut was delayed due to unknown reasons, as he was not present in Dreams FC's Champion of Champions Cup victory, but he is now cleared and available. He could team up with Jonathan Sowah up front.

Mahachi brings a wealth of experience to the Medeama squad, having made 153 appearances in the South African Premier League. During his time there, he scored 20 goals and provided 19 assists, showcasing his ability to both find the back of the net and create opportunities for his teammates.

His inclusion in the team is expected to bolster Medeama's chances in the CAF Champions League, where they aim to secure a convincing result in the first leg against Horoya AC.

This debut appearance marks an important step for Mahachi as he looks to make an impact in Ghanaian football and contribute to Medeama's campaign.