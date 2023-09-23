GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 23 September 2023
Zimbabwe forward Kudakwashe Mahachi makes Medeama squad to face Aduana Stars

Zimbabwe international forward Kudakwashe Mahachi could make his debut for Medeama SC this weekend when they play Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League.

Mahachi has been named in the Medeama match day squad for the first time since his arrival at the club. He is set to feature in the week two fixture of the Ghanaian championship

The Yellow and Mauves travel to Dormaa Ahenkro as they chase their first win in their title defence. They tackle Aduana Stars on Sunday at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Medeama completed the signing of the experienced winger last month to strengthen the team for the Ghana Premier League title defence and the CAF Champions League campaign.

Due to some paperwork issues, the striker was not available for selection when Medeama played against Remo Stars and Horoya in the Champions League.

He was also out of the matchday one match against Accra Lions FC due to technical reasons.

With injuries to Derrick Fordjour, Manuel Mantey, Jonathan Sowah, and Theophilous Anobaah, Mahachi is expected to make his first appearance in Sunday's encounter.

