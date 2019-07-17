Zimbabwean fan who traveled by road to Egypt for AFCON 2019 receive ticket for final game

The Zimbabwean fan who traveled to Egypt by road to watch the Africa Cup of Nations has finally met CAF President Ahmad Ahmad.

Alvin Zhaka, a fan of the Warriors of Zimbabwe traveled to Cairo to watch the national team play at the Nations Cup but unfortunately by the time he arrived in Egypt, Zimbabwe had been eliminated for the competition.

The Warriors had lost two games and drawn one finishing bottom of group A.

Despite their elimination, the story of Alvin went viral on Social Media prompting CAF President to intervene giving him a ticket for the final as well as plant ticket to head back to Harare.

Alvin met with the President of Africa's football governing body today to receive his ticket.

The finals of the Nations Cup will be played on Friday between Algeria and Senegal.