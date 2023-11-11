Zimbabwean forward Kuda Mahachi hopes to help Medeama SC retain league title

Kudakwashe Mahachi, Medeama SC's Zimbabwean forward, hopes to win the Ghana Premier League with the Tarkwa-based club.

Having joined the Mauve and Yellow after leaving Premier Soccer League side, SuperSport United, the Zimbabwe international made his debut in the Ghana Premier League game against Legon Cities.

Mahachi is yet to reach full fitness but remains confident of leading the CAF Champions League campaigners to retain their league title.

“Just like coach said, my fitness was low but I’m training everyday so I would like to thank the coaches for pushing me," he said,

“I’ve said it, as a foreigner, you need to deliver so I am not putting myself under pressure.

“I believe my team can do anything we want to do because we’re winning games. Our mentality is to maintain our league title."

The experienced forward is also expected to play a key role in the CAF Champions League group stage for Medeama SC. The Ghanaian champions have been drawn alongside Al Ahly, CD Belouzidad, and YANGA of Tanzania.