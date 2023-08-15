Zimbabwean winger Kudakwashe Mahachi eager to restart career at Medeama

Former Orlando Pirates star Kudakwashe Mahachi is ready to embark on a new chapter in his football journey, as he joins Ghanaian champions Medeama after a challenging period on the sidelines.

The Zimbabwean winger's career had hit a standstill due to legal battles stemming from allegations made by his estranged wife, accusing him of attempting to harm his four-year-old son. However, in November last year, Mahachi was acquitted of all charges by a Zimbabwean court, finally bringing an end to his ordeal.

Eager to reignite his passion for the sport, Mahachi expressed his determination to prove himself once again, underscoring that his impressive track record with clubs in South Africa and the national team holds no weight in Ghana.

Speaking to Medeama's official website, Mahachi acknowledged the competition for his position in the team and emphasized his commitment to working hard to secure his spot amidst the pressure of playing for the reigning Ghana league champions.

"As you know, pressure is high because the team won the league last season, so we need to follow what they did last year," he stated. "In every team, there is competition and as a player, you need to work hard to play. Nowadays names are not playing football. You need to work hard as a player."

Last year, Medeama officially announced the signing of the 29-year-old Zimbabwean on a one-year contract, highlighting his dynamic skills as a footballer who had left an indelible mark on the South African Premier Soccer League.

"Mahachi is an exciting and talented footballer who has wowed fans in the South African Premier Soccer League," the club's statement declared. "He joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 2014 after a breakthrough campaign at Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League side Highlanders. He spent a season on loan at Golden Arrows before being made permanent between 2016-2018."

With 44 international caps and five goals for Zimbabwe, Mahachi brings a wealth of experience to his new club, as he aims to reignite his career and make his mark in the Ghanaian football scene.