Zinedine Zidane declines offer to coach Algeria's national team

French football legend Zinedine Zidane has reportedly turned down an offer to become the head coach of Algeria's national football team, according to reports from L'Equipe.

The opportunity arose after Algeria's disappointing performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they were eliminated from the tournament at the group stage.

The Desert Foxes lost the final game against Mauritania after drawing the first two matches against Angola and Burkina Faso. This marked the second consecutive AFCON exit at the group stage for Algeria despite clinching the trophy in 2019.

Following their exit, coach Djamel Belmadi resigned from his position, leaving the Algerian Football Federation in search of a new head coach. Zinedine Zidane, who has previously managed Real Madrid, was considered for the role, but the 51-year-old declined the offer.

According to L'Equipe, Zidane was flattered by the opportunity but ultimately refused to take on the position as the head coach of the Algerian national team.

Zidane, born in France to Algerian parents from Aguemoune in the region of Kabylie, has had a successful coaching career, including leading Real Madrid to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles from 2016 to 2018.