Ziope Senior High makes history: First Volta Region School to compete in Football Association League

It is not often said about a Senior High School having a Soccer Academy competing in a recognized Football Association's league.

Ziope Senior High School has set the pace to be the first Senior High School in the Volta Region to form a football team.

The team, ZIOSEC SA currently plays in the Agotime Ziope District Football Association Division Three League.

The district, which was established to supervise grassroot football in the Agotime Ziope District, has organized a division three league currently ongoing.

Ziosec SA is progressing steadily in the league, having won a game, and drawing twice with just a loss is up for the qualification to the Volta RFA second division.

The team is guided by the teachers of the school, with all players being current students of the school, of which some other students are actively playing in other teams in the same league as well.

The head of the football team, Mr. Nyanuie Agbavor highlighted the need for the participation to play the division three league. He added that the players (students) will benefit greatly from their talents, which will offer them hope in the future should education fail them.

"We noticed the number of talents in the school who are good at playing the football. It is on the back of that we decided to register and play the division three league in the district. In the case education doesn't go well for them, with their talent they can get to a better place in the future".

Mr. Agbavor also acknowledged the support given them by the Headmaster of the school Mr. Richard Mawuli Golo.

Agotime Ziope District Football Association was recently created by the Volta Regional Football Association to help grow grassroot football in the district.