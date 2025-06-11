Zulka Masawudu: 19-year-old goalkeeper emerges as Hearts of Oak's next target

Hearts of Oak are reportedly eyeing 19-year-old goalkeeper Zulka Masawudu from Young Apostles as a potential signing for their next season project.

Masawudu's impressive performances for Young Apostles have caught the attention of the Phobians, who are looking to strengthen their squad.

Masawudu has played 25 matches, keeping 11 clean sheets and conceding 20 goals. He has also been recognised for his outstanding performances, winning 3 NASCO MVPs.

If Masawudu joins Hearts of Oak, he would bring youthful energy and talent to the team. His ability to keep clean sheets and limit goals conceded would be valuable assets for the Phobians.

As a promising young goalkeeper, Masawudu's potential for growth and development would also be an attractive prospect for Hearts of Oak.

The potential signing of Masawudu would be a strategic move for Hearts of Oak, aiming to bolster their squad for the upcoming season. The Phobians will now intensify negotiations in a bid to secure the services of the talented shot-stopper. Having finished fourth in the just ended campaign and are seeking to do better in the next season.