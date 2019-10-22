Zulte Waregam defender Gideon Mensah urges teammates to “keep fighting” after derby defeat to KV Kortrijk

Ghana youth defender Gideon Mensah has urged his Zulte Waregam teammates to put behind the defeat to KV Kortrijk and keep fighting on as the season progresses.

The on-loan Red Bull Salzburg defender produced another impressive performance despite Waregam going down 2-0 to Kortrijk.

“Hard luck and loss over the weekend in the derby game against KV Kortrijk,” he posted on Twitter. “But we keep fighting and keep the fire burning,” he added.

Mensah has been a standout performer for Zulte, impressing in their 6-0 thrashing of Cercles Brugge.

The Black Meteors defender has made three appearances since joking Waregam on loan, and has an assist to his name.

His compatriot Eric Ocansey lasted 88 minutes for KV Kortrijk in the win against Mensah’s team.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin