Zulte Waregem defender Gideon Mensah delighted by 'important' win against KAS Eupen

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah has expressed delight in Zulte Waregem's win against KAS Eupen in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Saturday.

The on-loan Red Bull Salzburg left back produced another magnificent display as Waregem beat KAS Eupen 1-0 at the Regenboogstadion.

Gianni Bruno's 23rd minute strike separated the two side's as the Essevee's continued their good run of form in Belgium.

"Another very important win and great performance by the whole team beating KAS Eupen 1-0 over the weekend. We keep going at it always with all we got," the 21-year old posted on Social Media.

Mensah has been an important member of the resurgent Zulte side that are currently 6th on the Jupiler Pro League table.

The former WAFA player has been involved in nine games since arriving in Belgium and has assisted in two goals so far.

His performances earned him a call up to the senior national team of Ghana, where he payed in the double AFCON qualifier against South Africa and Sao Tome.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin