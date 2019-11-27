GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Zulte Waregem defender Gideon Mensah wants to build on Ghana chance

Published on: 27 November 2019

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah is excited with build on recent opportunities at the senior level.

The Zulte Waregem was handed first Black Stars call-up in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

The 21-year-old impressed in his first two outings for the Ghana national team and wants to build on it.

"I'm proud for this opportunity and it tells me I am doing something positive in my career," he told Joy Sports

The fans reaction to my performance in the two games didn't come to me as a surprise because it was in my head that I want to prove to Ghanaians and I am happy it went according to plan

"The chance I had makes me want to do more going forward for both club and country."

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments