Zulte Waregem left back Gideon Mensah excels on Belgian League debut; provides assist in comeback draw

Gideon Mensah continued his purple patch of form on his Belgian League debut on Saturday in Zulte Waregem’s 2-2 draw at Royal Excel Mouscron.

The left back was named in starting line up after excelling on his competitive debut in midweek in a Cup match.

Mensah once again provided an assist for Gianni Bruno to score in the 66th minute and reduce the deficit for the visitors after going down 2-0 by the 50th minute.

That goal spurred Zulte Waregem on to snatch the equalizer in injury time through Cameroonian Josep Oberlin-Mfomo.

The 21-year-old seems to have made the left position his bona fide after his impressive displays in two appearances.

Mensah is on a season-long loan from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.