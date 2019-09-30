GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Zulte Waregem left back Gideon Mensah excels on Belgian League debut; provides assist in comeback draw

Published on: 30 September 2019
MOESKROEN, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 28 : Gideon Mensah defender of Zulte Waregem pictured during Jupiler Pro League Match between Excelsior Mouscron and SV Zulte-Waregem on September 28, 2019 in Moeskroen, Belgium, 28/09/2019 ( Photo Gregory Van Gansen / Photo News ) via Getty Images)

Gideon Mensah continued his purple patch of form on his Belgian League debut on Saturday in Zulte Waregem’s 2-2 draw at Royal Excel Mouscron.

The left back was named in starting line up after excelling on his competitive debut in midweek in a Cup match.

Mensah once again provided an assist for Gianni Bruno to score in the 66th minute and reduce the deficit for the visitors after going down 2-0 by the 50th minute.

That goal spurred Zulte Waregem on to snatch the equalizer in injury time through Cameroonian Josep Oberlin-Mfomo.

The 21-year-old seems to have made the left position his bona fide after his impressive displays in two appearances.

Mensah is on a season-long loan from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

