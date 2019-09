On-loan Zulte Waregem defender Gideon Mensah was named in the Belgian Jupiler League Team of the Week 9 by voetbalkrant.com.

The Ghana youth international was handed a start on his league debut and he sparkled through out the match.

Mensah caught the eyes of the editorial team with his forays on the left flank and provided the assist in Zulte Waregem's first goal as they rallied to draw 2-2 at Royal Excel Mouscron.

The 21-year-old had impressed last week in a Cup match win.