10-man Ghana suffer friendly defeat to Nigeria in Morocco

Ghana endured a disappointing 2-1 loss to arch-rivals Nigeria in an international friendly at the Stade de Marrakech on Friday.

From the onset, Nigeria asserted dominance, keeping the pressure on the Black Stars.

Ghana's goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi made a remarkable save, thwarting Nigeria's attempts to take the lead.

Nigeria broke through with a penalty converted by Cyriel Dessers, following a handball in Ghana's box, securing a deserved lead at halftime.

Despite Ghana's attempts to level the score, Antoine Semenyo missed a golden opportunity before the break.

In the second half, Ghana's coach Otto Addo adjusted tactics, leading to the Black Stars displaying better control and creating chances.

But their momentum was disrupted by Jerome Opoku's contentious red card for an alleged elbow, vehemently contested by Addo and Opoku.

Despite playing with 10 men, Ghana maintained possession, but Nigeria capitalised on a counterattack, sealing the win through Ademola Lookman's clinical finish.

However, Ghana salvaged pride with a late penalty by captain Jordan Ayew, marking his third consecutive goal from spot-kicks.

Looking ahead, Ghana aim to build on the positives from the match as they prepare for their upcoming friendly against Uganda on Tuesday.

The win is Nigeria's first over Ghana in 18 years and they celebrated it at full time.