13 players report to camp ahead of Ghana's friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda

Thirteen (13) players have reported to camp in Marrakech, Morocco, in preparation for upcoming international friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda.

The Black Stars are slated to take on Nigeria on Friday, March 22nd, followed by a match against Uganda on Tuesday, March 26th, 2024.

The team officially began their camp on Monday, March 18th, commencing with a workout session on Tuesday morning.

Among those present are goalkeepers Joseph Wollacott and Lawrence Ati-Zigi, along with field players such as Andre Ayew, Tariq Lamptey, and Antoine Semenyo.

Additional players joining the squad include late call-up Kassim Nuhu, Abdul Samed Salis, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Patrick Kpozo, Seidu Alidu, Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew, and Denis Odoi.

The Black Stars are expected to hold their first field training session on Tuesday evening as they prepare for the highly anticipated matches in Marrakech.

These friendly encounters will provide valuable opportunities for coach Otto Addo to assess his squad ahead of future competitive matches and tournaments.