'13th African Games means a lot to us' - Black Satellites coach Desmond Offei

Black Satellites coach Desmond Offei has expressed the team's eagerness to make a mark in the upcoming African Games.

The coach emphasised the tournament's significance to his side and highlighted the players' hunger to showcase their talents on the continental stage.

Speaking ahead of the competition, Offei conveyed his confidence in the squad's preparedness for the African Games.

He stated, "This All African Games means a lot to us, and we want to prove something to the nation. The boys are really hungry and ready to showcase their talents."

The Black Satellites are intensifying their preparations as the 13th African Games draw closer, scheduled to take place from March 8 to March 23, 2024. Despite facing challenges in finalizing the squad due to the tournament's restrictions on the number of players, Offei believes the selected players will provide the right balance for a competitive team.

“It wasn’t an easy one because we were hoping to get a squad of 25 players, 22 outfield players and 3 goalkeepers. For this competition, CAF chose to go for 20 players, so it wasn’t easy because we had a lot of talented players, and unfortunately, we had to make tough decisions in the selections," explained Offei.

He expressed confidence in the decisions made and believes the team will be fully prepared for the African Games, where they aim to represent Ghana with distinction.