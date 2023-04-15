15-year old midfielder shines in Black Starlets win against Serbia in UEFA U16 tourney

The Black Starlets of Ghana thrashed their Serbian counterparts 4-0 in the ongoing UEFA under 16 invitational tournament taking place in Serbia.

At the heart of Ghana’s midfield was 15-year-old Fatawu Ganiwu, who plays for Sporting Avranches, a Division 2-based club in Madina.

Fatawu was full of confidence and anchored the midfield.

He possesses the calmness of Sergio Busquets on the ball and the aggression of Michael Essien in winning the ball.

His ability to provide the forward lines with defence splitting passes from midfield is exceptional for a 15-year-old who plays in the third tier of Ghana’s football league.

The young lad from Madina Zongo won most of the midfield duels and put up a good performance on the opening day of the tournament.

The starlets are in action against 2017 U-17 World Cup runners-up, Spain, on Saturday for their second game of the tournament.