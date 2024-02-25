15-year-old prodigy Benedict Afful included in FC Samartex's traveling squad ahead of Aduana game

15-year-old Benedict Afful has caught the attention of FC Samartex's coach Nurudeen Amadu, securing a spot in the traveling squad for the upcoming clash against Aduana Stars.

Afful's inclusion in the squad is a testament to his exceptional skills and talent, and he could potentially make his debut at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in the highly anticipated match on Monday.

Coach Nurudeen Amadu's keen eye during training sessions convinced him of Afful's quality and potential contribution to the team.

FC Samartex, currently sitting at the summit of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League with 32 points after 17 games, are placing trust in the young prodigy's abilities.

On the other side, Aduana Stars, positioned second with 30 points, are hoping to secure a victory to leapfrog FC Samartex and strengthen their position in the league standings.

Afful's presence in the squad adds an exciting dimension to the team dynamics, and fans will be eager to see if he gets the chance to showcase his skills against Aduana Stars.