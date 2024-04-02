17-year-old Dreams FC sensation Abdul Aziz Issah ripe for Black Stars - Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito says talented teenager Abdul Aziz Issah has enough quality to play for Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars.

The scintillating youngster has not looked back since he broke into the side's senior team two seasons ago.

Issah, who turns 18 in November this year, has produced an all-round awe-inspiring display for the Ghanaian side as they reached the quarter-final of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The performance of the hugely dribbler has catapulted a potential semi-final qualification for the side following their famous 2-1 win at Stade Malien in the first leg tie of their quarter-final clash.

Combining grit and hardwork on both ends of the pitch, the highly-rated starlet has made himself one of the most sought after prospects in Ghanaian football and there have even been talks about him getting a chance to play for the country's senior national team, the Black Stars.

There are widespread believe the 17-year-old could become the next Abedi Pele judging from his immense quality for both club and country at the juvenile level.

Aziz Issah produced another electrifying performance for Ghana as the Black Satellites clinched the 2023 All Africa Games Men tournament on home soil, dispatching an impressive Ugandan side 1-0 to clinch gold.

Zito, who has guided Dreams FC to a historic stage of the Africa inter-club competition, insists the wonderkid is ready to play for the Black Stars.

"I will say without an stretch of doubt that he (Abdul Aziz Issah) is ready for the Black Stars," Zito told Onua Maakye Sports

"He is quality and has what it takes to play for the Black Stars. Abedi Pele was around same age when he was brought to Aburi to join the Black Stars squad. Today we can't talk about Ghanaian, African and world football without mentioning his name.

"Aziz has done far more than what Abedi did when he was called up into the national team. He is playing in the Ghana Premier League, Confederation Cup and won gold at the All Africa Games. It can't get any better than that.

"Coaches now plan and plot around Aziz when Dreams are playing. That should tell you his immense quality. If I were the coach of the Black Stars, I won't hesitate to call him and give him a chance."

The young talent's performances have elevated him to the status of a sought-after player, with Zito expressing confidence in Issah's ability to maintain his impressive form.

The revelation has sparked anticipation among fans eager to see where Aziz's promising career will take him next.