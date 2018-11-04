GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2018 AWCON: Black Queens to face Kenya in next friendly after losing to Zambia

Published on: 04 November 2018
Black Queens starting team against Zambia

The Black Queens are set to leave Zambia on Monday for Kenya and play their second friendly game against the Kenyan female team on November 7.

Coach Bashir Hayford's side suffered a 3-2 defeat to Zambia in their first pre-Africa Women's Cup of Nations friendly match played on Saturday in Lusaka.

They will return to Ghana on November 9 and will wrap up preparations for the competition with a friendly match against South Africa's Bayana Bayana before the commencement of the tournament on Saturday, November 17.

The Black Stars will open their AWCON campaign when they face Algeria at the Accra Sports Stadium on November 17.

Ghana is in Group A with Algeria, Cameroon and Mali.

