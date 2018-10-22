2018 AWCON: Ghana coach unfazed by lack of friendly matches ahead of tournament

Ghana female national team Bashir Hayford says he is not bothered by the lack friendly matches ahead of the 2018 Africa Women's Nations Cup.

The Black Queens have been playing series of low-key friendly games in Ghana ahead of the biannual competition.

There have been concerns about the lack of competitive s matches ahead of the game.

But Ghanaian gaffer Bashir Hayford is unfazed

“When you’re preparing for an international exams, you can as well prepare well at you home and be successful,” he is quoted by FootballmadeinGhana

“We are focused on preparing well and I’m sure we will deliver.”

The Black Queens will play the opening match against Algerian on November 17.