2018 AWCON: Juliet Appiah makes the cut as CAF announces 26 referees for tourney

Fast-rising Juliet Appiah has been named as one of the centre referees for the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations to be held here in Ghana.

The police officer will join 12 others middle women for the tournament which will run from 17 November to 1 December, 2018.

Last month, she was among selected referees who underwent technical tests, theory and physical practice at a CAF organized course in Winneba.

In February 2018, Appiah became the first person in the Ghana Police Service to be awarded a FIFA refereeing license.

CAF also selected 12 assistant referees but there was no Ghanaian on the list.

Referees:

Irantunga Suavis (Burundi), Letticia Viana (Eswatini), Lidya Tafesse Abebe (Ethiopia), Carolyne Wanjala (Kenya), Maria Packuita Cynquela Rivet (Mauritius), Karboubi Bouchra (Morocco),

Patience Ndidi Madu (Nigeria), Fatou Thioune (Senegal), Jonesia Rukyaa Kabakama (Tanzania), Vincentia Enyonam Amedome (Togo), Ganouati Dorsaf (Tunisia), Gladys Lengwe (Zambia)

Assistants:

Josiane Mbakop Nfongan (Cameroon), Kassonoux Akoua Denis (Cote d'Ivoire), Kanjinga Mireille Mujanayi (DR Cong), Mona Mahmoud Atallah (Egypt), Mary Njoroge (Kenya)

Rakotozafinoro Lidwine Pelagie (Madagascar), Kwimbira Bernadettar (Malawi), Queency Victoire (Mauritius), Jermoumi Fatiha (Morocco), Mimisen Agatha Iyorhe (Nigeria), Adia Cisse (Senegal), Diana Chikotesha (Zambia).